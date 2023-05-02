The Laurens County School District 55 special election has now grown to three seats after two board members resigned this week.
Board member James “Bubba” Rawl accepted a position with the SC Dept. of Education, forcing his resignation from the school board, effective April 10, 2023. Rawl was elected to Seat 7 on the District 55 board in 2020.
Neal Patterson, Seat 3, and Todd Varner, Seat 1, resigned from the board on May 1.
Filing for the open seats will take place at the Laurens County Registration & Elections office, located at 105 Bolt Dr. in Laurens. The special election will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
Filing opened for Seat 7 on April 28 and will close at noon on Monday, May 8. Filing for Seats 1 and 3 will open on May 19 and close at noon on May 26.
Currently, Shenese Gilmore, of Enoree, and Chip Jenkins, of Laurens, have filed for the Seat 7 seat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.