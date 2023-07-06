Community members may now rent space this summer at Presbyterian College’s new restaurant in downtown Clinton.
PC 112 on Musgrove Street features areas that are available until Aug. 1 for events or meetings, including the third-floor loft, a second-floor mezzanine, and a finished basement. Prices start at $250 for the loft and $100 for the mezzanine or lower level.
In addition, food is available on the main floor restaurant featuring the Freshens and Crave Town brands, as well as beer and wine served at Scotty’s Pub. Catering for events is also available for an additional charge.
For more information or to book an event, please contact Margot Brooks at 864-833-8211. PC alumni may ask about discounts.
