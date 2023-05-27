(Front row, left to right) Dr. Joleesa Johnson, director of the Presby First+ program; Dr. Matthew vandenBerg, president; Dr. Selina Blair, Rogers-Ingram Vice President for JEDI; Dr. Booker Ingram, professor emeritus of political science

(Back row, left to right) Susan Gentry, director of counseling services; Louise Slater, secretary of PC Board of Trustees; Dr. Will Harris, associate professor of history; Dr. Shebby Neely Aiken, director of the Jacobs Scholars Program