Presbyterian College’s mission to transform a piece of real estate in downtown Clinton into a social hub uniting the campus and local communities was accomplished Tuesday at the official ribbon-cutting for 112.
A large crowd of PC students, faculty, and staff gathered to celebrate Clinton’s new restaurant and tour the space where students will hold events, meetings, study, and hang out.
PC president Dr. Matthew vandenBerg said 112 represents a radical rethinking of how students and the Clinton community engage one another.
“We’ve set out to become – very boldly – one of the most fun and socially-engaging small colleges in America,” he said. “We’ve also planted our flag and said we are committed to serving as a powerful partner to both Clinton and Laurens County.”
President vandenBerg reminded the crowd that the fates of Clinton and PC are intertwined.
“We have to work together like our future depends on it – because it does,” he said. “Thankfully, today the spirit of cooperation among us is strong and, I believe, getting stronger by the day.”
The president thanked everyone who brought 112 from vision to fruition, including former Clinton mayor Bob McLean and all students, faculty members, and staff who brainstormed, planned, and worked on the 12,000-square-foot facility.
New Clinton mayor Randy Randall said 112 Musgrove Street has come a long way from its time as the local Belk Store to an early 2000s incarnation as a bookstore.
“It’s been through a lot of different iterations,” he said, “but this one is going to be the best. I’m just excited beyond belief about what we’re doing right now.”
“112 is much more than a restaurant or just a building,” he said. “It is a product of a strong relationship between our institution and our town. And that’s something to celebrate. It’s also symbolic of the really awesome community that we get to be a part of.”
Barrett Moody has worked with the City of Clinton on an economic and community development project and is incredibly excited to see 112 open to the public.
“I’m very passionate about the atmosphere in downtown Clinton, and I don’t think there could be a better thing to have for students and the public to intermingle,” she said.
112 is open daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. PC’s food service partner, AVI, will provide its Freshens-brand menu daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In the evenings, the Crave Town-brand menu will feature pub fare from 5-11 p.m. Scotty’s Pub will soon begin serving beer and wine at 4 p.m. daily.
