An exciting new social hub for Presbyterian College students and Clinton residents will open in early March.
112 Musgrove – known simply as “112” – will serve the public as a restaurant and pub and provide students an engaging place to have fun, relax, study, or meet. The facility will open for business at 11 a.m. Monday, March 6. PC will also celebrate the opening of 112 with a public ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.
“After remaining vacant for more than a dozen years, this 12,000-square-foot, former bookstore will come roaring back to life,” announced PC president Dr. Matthew vandenBerg. “This incredible accomplishment is a testament to the exceptional cooperation and diligence exhibited by both city and college leaders. We are confident that 112 will encourage students to engage more fully with their community, facilitate relationship building, and contribute to Clinton’s growing vibrancy.”
112 will quickly become a popular off-campus gathering place for PC students, with space on the second floor and basement level reserved only for their use as a meeting place, study space, or recreational venue.
The public will enjoy 112, too. On the main floor, PC’s food service partner, AVI, will provide its Freshens-brand menu daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In the evenings, Crave Town-brand menu will feature pub fare from 5-11 p.m. Sundays will feature the Freshen's menu 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Scottie’s Pub will offer beer and wine selections during restaurant open hours.
From its inception, the concepts for 112 – the paint schemes, furniture choices, and programming ideas – were driven by students. Landon Norizsan, a junior from West Union, S.C. and chair of the 112 Student Advisory Group, was part of the first PC students to plan for 112.
“I think people would be surprised just how large a role this group has played,” Norizsan said. “From the food people will eat to the fabric they will sit on, this group of students has had a hand in all of it. It has been a really great experience getting to work with PC’s administration – they have guided us through this unique entrepreneurial process while also giving us the space to do the hard work and have the hard conversations as a group of students.”
Norizsan said students and the community are also in for other surprises.
“112 will completely change the way our student body interacts with the City of Clinton,” he said. “The basement and the loft are exclusively for students, it’s our space. We can use the spaces to have great conversations with friends, play games and watch movies, be creative, and be a student. The ground level will provide students with a unique chance to interact with the community and our professors. Personally, I cannot wait to see our students’ relationships with our professors flourish in this new setting.”
The 112 Student Advisory Group will continue to drive activities and have input into limited rental of spaces by student groups and others in 112. Students will also have a fun, safe way to get to 112 when the PC Trolley begins service from campus to downtown Clinton this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.