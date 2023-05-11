The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration’s (PHMSA) Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization (NGDISM) grant program has provisionally selected the Laurens Commission of Public Works to receive an award in the amount of $5,083,760.
The purpose of this grant is to assist in the repair, rehabilitation, or replacement of aging, leak-prone distribution pipeline infrastructure, and the acquisition of equipment to reduce incidents and fatalities and avoid economic losses.
There will be a brief award ceremony on the Plaza (Square) Friday, May 19 at 10:00AM with a reception in the Magnolia Room at the Laurens County Museum. Refreshments will be served and the public is invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.