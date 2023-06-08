The community came out on Thursday afternoon for the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Loop Trail, the official beginning of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail (SRT) in Laurens County.
Hosted by the Laurens County Trails Association (LCTA) and the Chamber of Commerce, the ribbon cutting preceded the inaugural trail walk.
The Laurens County Trails Association’s two-mile trail is one of 16 projects funded through the county’s Capital Project Sales Tax (CPST) referendum approved by voters in the November 2020 election.
The Loop Trail offers visitors, including biking, walking, and running enthusiasts, with a unique adventure through wooded and open land on an asphalted trail meeting standards set by the Swamp Rabbit Trail, the Upstate’s 22-mile trail system linking cities and communities together from Travelers Rest through Greenville. The cities and towns of Mauldin, Simpsonville, Fountain Inn and eventually Laurens County will be joined together by the nationally-recognized trail.
