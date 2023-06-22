South Carolina’s Piedmont Municipal Power Agency recently announced the appointment of Joel Ledbetter as its new general manager. He will be assuming the position after Andy Butcher’s departure at the end of June.
Ledbetter has served as the General Manager for Easley Combined Utilities, a South Carolina municipally owned utility, for the past 24 years.
He has also been a member of the PMPA Board of Directors since 1991 and brings a wealth of knowledge of both the industry and PMPA’s history with over 30 years of experience.
Piedmont Municipal Power Agency is a joint-action agency established in 1979 that provides wholesale electric services to ten municipal utilities in the upstate of South Carolina.
PMPA was created to purchase an ownership interest in the Catawba Nuclear Station in order to secure a reliable source of electric generation for its member utilities of Abbeville, Clinton, Easley, Gaffney, Greer, Laurens, Newberry, Rock Hill, Union, and Westminster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.