Piedmont Technical College (PTC) wants folks to know that there is such a thing as a free lunch. And free tuition, too — guaranteed — at least through this fall. The college’s upcoming showcase will have all the details.
On Friday, July 21, 2023, the college will host “Experience PTC,” a free, interactive college simulation and career extravaganza featuring hands-on demonstrations and exhibits designed to help participants enjoy a firsthand glimpse into the dynamic programs available at PTC.
Those in attendance will be treated to a complimentary lunch, a PTC tool bag full of useful items, and the chance to win laptops and gift cards. Most importantly, attendees will learn how to qualify for free tuition this fall and receive course materials to help them blaze their own educational trails.
The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Medford Family Event Center in Greenwood. For more information, visit www.ptc.edu/showcase or call 864-941-8369.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.