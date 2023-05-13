Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently honored the achievements of more than 30 student leaders at its Annual Student Awards and Recognition Program.
The April 19 proceedings were broadcast live on PTC’s social media channels from the James C. Self Conference Center in Greenwood.
President’s Award
Archie Ferqueron of Greenwood, who is majoring in Horticulture Technology, was selected to receive the college’s top academic honor, the President’s Award.
“Archie is very experienced in a variety of topics and is always willing to mentor others in labs as they learn about different techniques,” Horticulture Program Director Daniel Greenwell said in his nomination. “Archie received an SC Green scholarship this spring. He was also selected for a prestigious travel award to attend the National Irrigation Association Conference in December of 2022.”
Divisional Distinguished Student Awards
Each academic division of the college each year honors its top graduates with the Divisional Distinguished Student Award. In addition to Ferqueron, who also received the divisional award for Engineering/Industrial Technologies Division, divisional winners included: Isis Bell of McCormick, Arts and Sciences Division; Leiquetta Fuller of Greenwood, Healthcare Division; and Teresa King of Donalds in Abbeville County, Business, Information Technology, and Public Services Division.
Distinguished Student Awards
Outstanding graduates in each of the college’s academic programs also received special recognition. PTC educators recognized the following outstanding graduates (in no particular order):
Marifer Gutierrez Sanchez (Pharmacy Technology); Allysa Hinson (Welding); Alicia Saxon (Practical Nursing); Rice Washington (Associate Degree Nursing); Jacob Belcher (Building Construction Technology); Amaro Sunga (Respiratory Care); Madalyn Harris (Cardiovascular Technology); Rachel Caron (Cardiovascular Technology); Larissa Horne (Radiologic Technology); Archie Ferqueron (Horticulture Technology); Isis Bell (Associate in Science); Leiquetta Fuller (Occupational Therapy Assistant); Teresa King (Administrative Office Technology); Tiara Freeman (Medical Assisting); Shanquetta Cohens (Human Services); Daelen Gunn (Automotive Technology); Garrett Luquire (Mechanical Engineering Technology); Jessica Rearden (Electronic Engineering Technology); Paul Evans (Machine Tool Technology); Tabitha Swygert (Diversified Agriculture); Candice Bouknight (Business); Keri Wood (Early Care and Education); Katherine Durkan (Commercial Art); Hannah Madden (Mechatronics Technology); Tyler Rushing (Gunsmithing); Brittany Ortiz (EMT/Paramedic); Megan Pinner (Engineering Design Technology); Celeste Gorman (Surgical Technology); Branden Coleman (HVAC Technology); Ashanta Wideman (Criminal Justice); and Etana Baker (Associate in Science).
PTC Presidential Ambassadors, All USA Academic Team Nominees, and other high-achieving students also were recognized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.