The City of Laurens has a buyer for the Truist building on West Main Street but a boutique hotel is not in the immediate plans.
According to City Administrator Eric Delgado, The Himmel Group is the new buyer after local CPA Gary Bailey decided not to pursue the building as a boutique hotel.
According to Bailey, he pulled out of the deal with the City after learning that Truist Bank had a lease on the first floor through December 2026. The Truist lease would mean that construction could not begin until January 2027.
The City issued an RFP in September of 2022 to convert the building to a hotel. Bailey, owner of Love, Bailey & Associates CPAs and developer of the Bailey Building in downtown Laurens, presented his proposal for Hotel Laurens, a 38-room hotel, including 16 on the first floor and 22 on the second floor.
The Laurens Police Dept., which occupies the second floor of the Truist Building, will be moving to their renovated headquarters on Laurens Street in August, leaving Truist as the only tenant in the building. Delgado said that the sale of the building for $1.1 million will close after the LPD moves.
The plan for the upstairs portion of the building, according to Delgado, is for it to remain as office space. The long-term plan is for the building to be developed into a hotel.
