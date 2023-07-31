The Laurens County School District 55 board of trustees special election for Seats 1, 3 and 7 will be held on Tuesday, August 1 with polls open from 7am until 7pm. 

A candidate will need to receive 50 percent of the vote plus one vote to avoid a run-off. The run-off special election will be held on Tuesday, August 15.   

Names on the ballot for Seat 1 include:

Kelvin Byrd - Gray Court  

*Byrd did not respond to multiple requests for interview for a candidate profile.

Tabitha Keitt - Gray Court  

Meet the Candidate: Keitt running for Seat 1 on District 55 School Board

James Lang - Gray Court  

Meet the Candidate: Lang running for Seat 1 on District 55 School Board

Jerome D. Parson - Gray Court  

Meet the Candidate: Parson running for Seat 1 on District 55 School Board

Names on the ballot for Seat 3 include:

Adam Brock - Waterloo  

Meet the Candidate: Brock running for Seat 3 on District 55 School Board

Adam Brown - Laurens  

Meet the Candidate: Brown running for Seat 3 on District 55 School Board

Heather Hall Elders - Laurens  

Meet the Candidate: Elders running for Seat 3 on District 55 School Board

Angela Lowe Wells - Waterloo  

Meet the Candidate: Wells running for Seat 3 on District 55 School Board

Names on the ballot for Seat 7 include:

Shenese Gilmore - Enoree  

Meet the Candidate: Gilmore running for Seat 7 on District 55 School Board

Chip Jenkins - Laurens  

Meet the Candidate: Jenkins running for Seat 7 on District 55 School Board

Josie Parker - Laurens  

Meet the Candidate: Parker running for Seat 7 on District 55 School Board 

PRECINCTS 
SEAT 1 
JonesPleasant Grove Baptist Church
OwingsOwings Community Center
Gray CourtGray Court Town Hall
GreenpondGreenpond Volunteer Fire Department
CooksBethany Baptist Church
YoungsBramlett United Methodist Church
Ora-LanfordOra ARP Church
Hickory TavernHickory Tavern School
  
SEAT 3 
MaddensNew Prospect Baptist Church
MountvilleMountville Fire Dept
WaterlooLaurel Hill Baptist Church
EkomUnion Baptist Church
Mount OliveReedy Grove Church 
  
SEAT 7 
Laurens 3The Ridge at Laurens
BaileyHolly Grove Baptist Church
WattsvilleFord Elementary School
Lydia MillBell Street School
Ora-LanfordOra ARP Church
Long BranchLeesville Southern Methodist Church
Clinton MillFirst Pentecostal Holiness Church