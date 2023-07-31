The Laurens County School District 55 board of trustees special election for Seats 1, 3 and 7 will be held on Tuesday, August 1 with polls open from 7am until 7pm.
A candidate will need to receive 50 percent of the vote plus one vote to avoid a run-off. The run-off special election will be held on Tuesday, August 15.
Names on the ballot for Seat 1 include:
Kelvin Byrd - Gray Court
*Byrd did not respond to multiple requests for interview for a candidate profile.
Tabitha Keitt - Gray Court
Meet the Candidate: Keitt running for Seat 1 on District 55 School Board
James Lang - Gray Court
Meet the Candidate: Lang running for Seat 1 on District 55 School Board
Jerome D. Parson - Gray Court
Meet the Candidate: Parson running for Seat 1 on District 55 School Board
Names on the ballot for Seat 3 include:
Adam Brock - Waterloo
Meet the Candidate: Brock running for Seat 3 on District 55 School Board
Adam Brown - Laurens
Meet the Candidate: Brown running for Seat 3 on District 55 School Board
Heather Hall Elders - Laurens
Meet the Candidate: Elders running for Seat 3 on District 55 School Board
Angela Lowe Wells - Waterloo
Meet the Candidate: Wells running for Seat 3 on District 55 School Board
Names on the ballot for Seat 7 include:
Shenese Gilmore - Enoree
Meet the Candidate: Gilmore running for Seat 7 on District 55 School Board
Chip Jenkins - Laurens
Meet the Candidate: Jenkins running for Seat 7 on District 55 School Board
Josie Parker - Laurens
Meet the Candidate: Parker running for Seat 7 on District 55 School Board
|PRECINCTS
|SEAT 1
|Jones
|Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
|Owings
|Owings Community Center
|Gray Court
|Gray Court Town Hall
|Greenpond
|Greenpond Volunteer Fire Department
|Cooks
|Bethany Baptist Church
|Youngs
|Bramlett United Methodist Church
|Ora-Lanford
|Ora ARP Church
|Hickory Tavern
|Hickory Tavern School
|SEAT 3
|Maddens
|New Prospect Baptist Church
|Mountville
|Mountville Fire Dept
|Waterloo
|Laurel Hill Baptist Church
|Ekom
|Union Baptist Church
|Mount Olive
|Reedy Grove Church
|SEAT 7
|Laurens 3
|The Ridge at Laurens
|Bailey
|Holly Grove Baptist Church
|Wattsville
|Ford Elementary School
|Lydia Mill
|Bell Street School
|Ora-Lanford
|Ora ARP Church
|Long Branch
|Leesville Southern Methodist Church
|Clinton Mill
|First Pentecostal Holiness Church
