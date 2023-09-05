When looking for college options, Laurens County students have a reason to think about staying home with a new scholarship launched by Presbyterian College.
Presbyterian College (PC) held an event in the Laundry Building on the Thornwell campus in Clinton on Tuesday announcing the Laurens County Service Scholarship geared towards students from within the county. The scholarship is worth $30,000 per year and in total, $120,000 over the four years in school.
With tuition alone at Presbyterian College costing a little over $40,000, President Dr. Anita Gustafson said this is a chance for students in the area to have access to a college education while also being a contributing member of the community they hail from.
"The goal is to expand the opportunity for local students to attend Presbyterian College. It gives them the financial means to do that,” Gustafson said. “I really do think that ultimately the goal would be to serve Laurens County and they grow into a career of service and giving back no matter what they do for a living”.
When talking about the reasons behind creating this scholarship, PC Chaplain and Dean of Spiritual Life Dr. Buz Wilcoxon said that serving and being a part of the community are the principles the school was founded on.
“The inspiration is that's who we are. Our motto is ‘while we live, we serve’ and we wanted to really double down on service here in our local community. For our neighbors and for the folks in our own backyard who may not have been looking at PC before. Now if you're in Laurens County, we want to be at the top of your list, especially for someone who gets that call to serve," Wilcoxon said.
Students who are awarded the scholarship will have to commit 30 hours a semester towards community service at Presbyterian partner organizations. Some of them include Thornwell, United Ministries of Clinton, United Way of Laurens County, Whitten Center, Fellowship Camp and others. The school is still adding more as they go.
“We don't do this alone; our partners help us accomplish this and this really is a community effort," Associate Chaplain Rev. British Hyrams said.
WHO IS THIS FOR?
The service scholarship is for incoming college students from Laurens County, whether that is someone coming out of high school or transferring from another university to PC. Students who already have been awarded separate grants or scholarships are still able to be accepted to the PC service scholarship. The scholarship cannot be combined though with other merit PC scholarships or merit programs.
"This just makes PC a destination for local students which we want it to be. We want to make that available to so many folks here," Gustafson said.
Students can renew their scholarship each of their four years of undergraduate studies along as they maintain academic and service hours each semester.
There is no cap on the number of applicants accepted for the scholarship. To be considered, students must apply by Dec. 1 and apply for the scholarship by March 15. There is an interview process to be accepted. The ideal service scholars for them are students who either have shown a calling to serving or someone who is looking to dive into the world of community service.
"The ideal student in my mind, would be a student who has explored and sort of caught hold of that passion to serve. They've already begun to explore serving, and they want to grow into being a sort of leader for years to come," Wilcoxon said.
"But we are also not going to discount the students who maybe didn't have that opportunity in high school and are looking to expand. They might not be that version of ideal, but if we can gather the evidence that this might be a good fit for them, then we're going to give them a chance too," Hyrams said.
