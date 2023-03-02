A little over a year ago it was first announced the Presbyterian College would be expanding into the City of Laurens. Tonight, PC and the City of Laurens hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the first stage of the remodel, which is the esports arena.
“This is an exciting day. It represents dreams coming true and projects coming to fruition,” said PC President Matt vandenBerg.
Across the nation, there are more than 240 esports programs at the college level.
Students at Laurens District 55 and 56 are part of the growth seen at the high school level. vandenBerg sees this as an opportunity for Districts 55, 56, and PC to help them see that maybe college is for them and maybe their local college is for them.
The next phase will include the completion of a restaurant and a performing arts center. The restaurant will be open to the public and part of PC students' meal plans.
A director has been hired to manage the facility and will be announced soon.
A public grant funded by private industry allowed PC to purchase and renovate the Capitol Theatre.
PC has also bought the former Laurens trolley that will be able to bring people from Clinton to Laurens or Laurens to Clinton.
The City of Laurens has not had a public performing arts space since 1929.
“We are showing that we are pursuing the cutting edge of what it means to offer a great quality of life, we are offering a path to scholarships for the young people of our community, we are partnering with a local higher education institution so that this may be their first footprint in the City of Laurens, we hope it won’t be the last,” said Mayor Nathan Senn.
