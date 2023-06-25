Ready to get back to traveling and seeing the world? Piedmont Technical College’s Workforce Innovation Division is offering amazing and diverse trips to the community for 2024.
Bookings are being made now for 2024 adventures, including:
Want to escape January’s cold weather? This British Virgin Islands & French West Indies Cruise (St. John’s to St John’s), beginning January 7, 2024, is a perfect getaway to a warmer climate. This 8-day cruise is on a small, 100-passenger, luxury yacht. If you book before June 30, 2023, you can receive the airfare for $199 and early booking discounts. This cruise is delivered through Mayflower Tours and Cruises.
Always wanted to see the Big Five in their natural habitat? Now is your chance. Exploring South Africa, Victoria Falls & Botswana is scheduled for February 23 — March 8, 2024. Incredible landscapes lead the way to a blend of cultural diversity, an abundance of wildlife, and a remarkable history. From urban centers to wild safaris, Africa takes you by surprise, delighting you again and again until its unique spirit claims your heart and soul. Land and air transportation, taxes and fees, transfers, and cancellation insurance are all included.
If you love history or are interested in WWII, this experience is for you. 2024 is the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day Landing. PTC is honored to offer the Memorials of World War II from April 15-24, 2024. This unforgettable journey of discovery and remembrance awaits you as you travel between London, Normandy, and Paris on the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. Explore London’s connections to World War II during a city tour focused on The Blitz. Cross the English Channel, retracing the journey that 160,000 courageous Allied troops took on June 6, 1944, as they set out to liberate Europe from the Nazis. Immerse yourself in the history of Normandy’s D-Day Landing Beaches and visit the Normandy American Cemetery. Visit Saint-Mère-Église, the first French town liberated from the Nazis. Conclude your journey in Paris with a festive dinner cruise along the Seine River. This 10-day tour includes land and air transportation, taxes and fees, transfers, 12 meals, as well as cancellation waiver and insurance.
For booking information, please contact Jeanne Hughston at 864-993-1955.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.