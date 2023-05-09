The Piedmont Technical College Foundation recognized more than 200 scholarship benefactors and recipients at an awards luncheon recently in Greenwood. Enjoying a delicious and satisfying chicken-and-rice with vegetables meal followed by cheesecake, many students sat with their benefactors for conversation, inspiration, and keepsake photos.
“This event is one of my favorites of the year, because it brings students together with those who have invested in them and believe in their true potential,” said Fran Wiley, associate vice president of the PTC Foundation. “It’s an opportunity to break bread in the spirit of fellowship, to thank our benefactors, and to celebrate our students’ success.”
At the event, PTC Foundation Chair Jim Medford announced the addition of a new scholarship in memory of Jo Groomes, who served in various roles during her tenure at the college and retired as the vice president for student affairs. Medford announced that the Foundation Board is pleased to honor her memory with the Mary Jo Groomes Brighter Futures Scholarship.
After remarks and lunch, many recipients posed for photos with their families and scholarship sponsors. Hugs, laughter, flowers, and well wishes prevailed throughout the Medford Family Event Center during the event.
Ashley
Fiske
Abbeville First Bank Endowed Scholarship
Abby
Murdock
Abbeville First Bank Endowed Scholarship
Ashanta
Wideman
AJ Welch Memorial Scholarship
Brendorsha
Morris
Alfred and Miriam Adams Endowed Scholarship
Ethan
Alewine
Allred Leadership Endowed Scholarship
Kelsey
Buckley
Allred Leadership Endowed Scholarship
Matthew
Coates
Allred Leadership Endowed Scholarship
Jomara
Ramirez
Allred Leadership Endowed Scholarship
Kori
Rebovich
Allred Leadership Endowed Scholarship
Krystal
Rowe
Annie Lee Swygert Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Brandie
Bishop
Bailey Foundation Endowed Scholarship
Sarah
Brewington
Bailey Foundation Endowed Scholarship
William
Gambrell
Bailey Foundation Endowed Scholarship
David
Marley
Bailey Foundation Endowed Scholarship
Monica
Silva
Bailey Foundation Endowed Scholarship
Kierstan
Murphy
Bil Heath Rad Tech Scholarship
Ellyse
Culbreath
Brighter Futures Scholarship
Alkeisha
Cannady
C. Y. Thomason Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Lea
Williams
Carl Brock VR Scholarship
Aliya
Martin
Casandra Cae Laster Memorial Scholarship
Savannah
Winn
Charles Baumeister Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Noah
Howell
Computer Consultants & Merchants, Inc. PTC Golf Classic Scholarship
Sally
Craft
Countybank Foundation Scholarship
Iliana
Uzoh
Countybank Foundation Scholarship
Diamond
White
Countybank Foundation Scholarship
Elvia
Bates
Derrick Scholars Endowed Scholarship
Bradford
Garner
Derrick Scholars Endowed Scholarship
Daelen
Gunn
Derrick Scholars Endowed Scholarship
Cristobal
Hernandez
Derrick Scholars Endowed Scholarship
Mikael
Simonds
Derrick Scholars Endowed Scholarship
Shania
Carmona
Doris Suber Family Endowed Scholarship
Kristin
Smith
Dr. Lorraine Angelino Scholarship
Shania
Brown
Dr. Sandra Calliham McMullen Scholarship
Crystal
Reid
Dr. Sandra Calliham McMullen Scholarship
Georgia
Rikard
Dr. Sandra Calliham McMullen Scholarship
Heather
Martin
Emerald Ink and Stitches Golf Classic Scholarship
Christina
Trotter
Emerald Ink and Stitches Golf Classic Scholarship
Seth
Flowers
Enviva PTC Golf Classic Scholarship
Tabitha
Swygert
Ernest Prewett Alumni Association Endowed Scholarship
Kelly
Medlin
Foundation Partners Group Scholarship
Emily
Buda
Game Changer Scholarship
Shahbano
Dar
Gavin Lloyd Truelove Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Ronica
Aiken
Gavin Truelove Memorial Scholarship
Juan
De Leon Gonzalez
Greenwood Chamber of Commerce Community Scholarship
Russell
Hill
Greenwood Corvette Club Scholarship
Bret
Johnson
Greenwood Rotary Club Engineering Scholarship
Adam
Sitarz
Grey Hamlett Welding Scholarship
Anna
Fennell
Gwen and Gene Hancock Memorial Respiratory Care Scholarship
Kristiana
Enlow
H. Kelley Jones Scholarship
Jessica
Kelly
Henry Blohm Leadership Endowed Scholarship
Amanda
Nowicki
Honeycutt Scholarship
Shanquetta
Cohens
Jeanne C. Florence Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Paul
Thomas
Jeanne C. Florence Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Angela
Cummings
John Heydel Cardiovascular Scholarship
Courtney
Frost
John Heydel Cardiovascular Scholarship
Ashlon
Tribble
John Heydel Cardiovascular Scholarship
Ingrid
Escobedo
La Puerta De Esperanza Scholarship
Sean
Stotler
Lakelands Home Builders Association Scholarship
Alana
Aldridge
Laurens County Chamber Cecil Davenport Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Julia
Motes
Laurens County Chamber Cecil Davenport Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Alyssa
Traynham
Laurens County Chamber Cecil Davenport Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Kayla
Hall
Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission PTC Golf Classic Scholarship
Ashley
Torres
Lena Wood Warren Endowed Scholarship
Justin
Addison
Lonza Endowed Scholarship
Abigail
Jacquet
Louise Rambo Nursing Scholarship
Sharon
McAbee
Loutrelle Self Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Detrioushianna
Holloway
Lucille Brooks Memorial Scholarship
Roberta
Clugston
Lula M. Smith Healthcare Endowed Scholarship
Faith
Copeland
Lula M. Smith Healthcare Endowed Scholarship
Robin
Harris
Lula M. Smith Healthcare Endowed Scholarship
Venus
Johnson
Lula M. Smith Healthcare Endowed Scholarship
Gabrielle
Vickery
Lula M. Smith Healthcare Endowed Scholarship
Jennifer
Williams
Lula M. Smith Healthcare Endowed Scholarship
Robert
Houston
Manning Family Endowed Scholarship
Amaro
Sunga
Manning Family Endowed Scholarship
Martin
Singley
Martha B. Williams Memorial Scholarship
James
Hall
Mary Jo Groomes Brighter Futures Scholarship
Miriam
Klugh
Medford Family Foundation Scholarship
Briana
Thomas
MJA Endowed Scholarship
Laura
Simmons
Nancy Taylor Hall Memorial Scholarship
Kaylee
Ritenour
Newberry County Memorial Hospital Scholarship
Mackenzie
Martinez
Newberry Electric Cooperative Scholarship
Amanda
James
Olly and Ross Garrison Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Ryan
Fingerlin
Paul DeLoache Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Jessica
Mercer
People That Care Scholarship
Stephanie
West
PTC 50th Anniversary Scholarship
Dylan
Booth
PTC Foundation Board Scholarship
Duncun
Curry
PTC Foundation Board Scholarship
Leon
Fulmer
PTC Foundation Board Scholarship
Amanda
Nowicki
PTC Foundation Board Scholarship
Amoni
Rapp
PTC Foundation Board Scholarship
Savannah
Rodgers
PTC Foundation Board Scholarship
Mauryn
Campbell
PTC Foundation Board Scholarship
Ryan
Fingerlin
PTC Foundation Board Scholarship
Cinthya
Beltran-Cruz
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Ceniyah
Bryant
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Portia
Bush
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Ashley
Capps
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Mylionette
Charias
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Katherine
Durkan
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Carsen
Ellis
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Sarah
Floyd
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Anita
Husbands
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Thomas
Lidonnici
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Porsha
Patterson Harris
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Delaney
Ratcliff
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Cody
Redding
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Thania
Serrano Balderas
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Tiara
Speaks
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Lacy
Strak
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Daisy
Villalobos
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Bethany
West
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Emmalee
Whidby
PTC Golf Classic Endowed Scholarship
Mattie
Price
Rosalie Stevenson Nursing Scholarship
Jenna
Baker
South Carolina Green Industry Association Scholarship
Archie
Ferqueron
South Carolina Green Industry Association Scholarship
Emily
Galloway
South Carolina Green Industry Association Scholarship
Angela
Jones
South Carolina Green Industry Association Scholarship
April
Lewis
Stephen Franklin Sherard III Endowed Scholarship
Jayce
Gonzalez
Sterilite Corporation Endowed Scholarship
Delia
Mullinax
Sterilite Corporation Endowed Scholarship
Lacy
Arnold
Strom Thurmond Endowed Scholarship
Christian
Brown
Strom Thurmond Endowed Scholarship
Mary
Hendrix Jones
Strom Thurmond Endowed Scholarship
Erin
Roetling
Strom Thurmond Endowed Scholarship
Aundrea
West
Strom Thurmond Endowed Scholarship
Makayla
Bennett
Taylor Foundation of Newberry Scholarship
Wanda
Davis-Coleman
Taylor Foundation of Newberry Scholarship
Maritzell
Jacome-Gomez
Taylor Foundation of Newberry Scholarship
Briahna
Nagy
Taylor Foundation of Newberry Scholarship
Benjamin
Meetze
Taylor Foundation of Newberry Scholarship
Fulton
Winn
The Charlie Foundation Scholarship
Tira
Owens
The Fran K. Wiley Endowed Scholarship
Heather
Flanders
The Links at Stoney Point PTC Golf Classic Scholarship
Jarvis
Johnson
The Links at Stoney Point PTC Golf Classic Scholarship
Laura
Sapp
The Links at Stoney Point PTC Golf Classic Scholarship
Shenetta
Chiles
The Links of Stoney Point Military Scholarship
Abagail
Wishert
Veterinary Technician of Excellence Scholarship
Larissa
Horne
W. A. Klauber Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.