Laurens, SC (29360)

Today

A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.