Upon taking the Clinton Mayor’s seat on City Council Monday night, Randy Randall said, “This seems sort of familiar.”
Randall took his oath of office along with new council member Anita Williams and re-elected members Gary Kuykendall and Megan Walsh, based on results from the March 7 Municipal Elections.
“I am excited about getting into this seat again and working with together,” Randall said. “We have a great city and great city administration. Thanks to everyone for coming to witness this. There is no ‘I’ in team and we’re going to be a team and really try to get something done for the City of Clinton and I think that is important thing for us to remember.”
Randall served local government for 17 years, including as mayor in 2002-2013. From 2013 to 2020, he served on the South Carolina Public Service Commission. The new/returning mayor was employed at Presbyterian College for 34 years, and has been the PA announcer for PC Football for more than 40 years.
Retiring Council Member Shirley Jenkins presented Walsh with flowers and a gift; Walsh presented Jenkins with flowers a week earlier during Jenkins’ final meeting, after a 30-year Clinton City Council career.
Jenkins also gave City Manager Tom Brooks a gift to share with the city staff.
A reception followed the called council meeting. The swearing-ins were the only orders of business on the council’s agenda.
The Clinton City Council’s normal monthly meeting date is the 1st Monday, 6 p.m. in the council chambers of the MS Bailey Municipal Building on North Broad Street, Clinton. Meetings are open to the public and are live-streamed on the City’s Facebook page.
