Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be offering a guided hike on Saturday, June 3 of the Battlefield Trail.
The Battle of Musgrove's Mill, which occurred on August 19, 1780, was a vital turning point in the Patriot's fight for independence on the South Carolina Backcountry. This 2-hour Ranger-led hike will cover the 1.5-mile Battlefield Trail, during which you will learn about why the battle was fought at Musgrove Mill, who participated, what occurred during the battle, and the importance of the battle to the Patriot cause.
The cost of the hike is $5.00 a person. Please wear appropriate clothing and footwear for hiking and bring bottled water.
Meet at the Visitor’s Center between 9:45am-10:00am and the hike will begin at 10:00am.
Space is limited, so reservations are required in advance. Reserve and pay for your spot by clicking the link: https://tinyurl.com/2r7wzst9
For more information, contact the park at (864) 938-0100 or e-mail mgmillsp@scprt.com. www.SouthCarolinaParks.com.
