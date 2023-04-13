Laurens County School District 55 board member James “Bubba” Rawl has accepted a position with the SC Dept. of Education, forcing his resignation from the school board, effective April 10, 2023.
According to Rawl, he will begin a director position focused on school safety in SC on Monday, April 17. The focus of the newly created position will be training school personnel, SROs and other key personnel in school safety, including exercises such as active shooter trainings.
Rawl has an extensive background in law enforcement with the SC Dept. of Natural Resources and SLED. He served on the Governor’s security detail through four Governors including Gov. Beasley, Hodges, Sanford and Haley.
Rawl was elected to Seat 7 on the District 55 board in 2020. A non-partisan special election for Seat 7 will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Filing for the open seat will take place at the Laurens County Registration & Elections office, located at 105 Bolt Dr. in Laurens and will open from noon on Friday, April 28, through noon on Monday, May 8, 2023.
