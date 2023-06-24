Miss Columbia and Laurens native Catie Rawl made the Top 15 in the Miss South Carolina pageant on Saturday night in Columbia. Rawl also won the Congeniality Award and will receive a $1,500 scholarship.
The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization crowned Miss Bridge City, Jada Samuel, as Miss South Carolina 2023.
Samuel hails from Greenville and is 26 years old. She performed a monologue, and previously won the Miss Evening Gown Award.
Samuel received a $60,000 scholarship and will compete for the title of Miss America later this year.
The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization also named four additional delegates as runners up in the 2023 Miss South Carolina competition:
- First Runner Up: Miss Greater Carolina, Davis Walsh
- Second Runner Up: Miss Charleston, Sydney Ford
- Third Runner Up: Miss Clemson, Berkley Bryant
- Fourth Runner Up: Miss North Myrtle Beach, Brooke Vu
