Miss South Carolina 2023 will be crowned tomorrow, June 24, at 8 p.m. at the Township Auditorium in Columbia. Laurens County native, Catie Rawl, is competing for this title under her current title of Miss Columbia.
Rawl won Miss Columbia in January of this year and at the time expressed that she was most excited for the Miss South Carolina Competition because of the bigger platform it will give her for social impact initiative, "Different, Not Less." This organization works to support students with disabilities in the school system.
Ever since being a Palmetto Princess under Miss South Carolina 2012 Ali Rogers Fauntleroy, also native to Laurens County, it has been Rawl's dream to win that title. Rawl placed in the top ten during the 2022 Miss South Carolina Competition.
"I am so grateful and humble to have the opportunity to go back," Rawl said in January 2023. "It is a special experience to meet so many incredible young women from across the state who challenge you to be the best version of yourself and encourage you during every step of the way."
The Miss South Carolina website describes all of the delegates for both Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen as "(exemplifying) all that is best in today's modern woman."
The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization is celebrating its 86th year during this pageant, and 2022 Miss South Carolina Jill Dudley will give her title away to the competition's winner.
The winner will receive a scholarship in the amount of $60,000 and will compete for the title of Miss America later this year.
Those who wish to watch 2023 Miss Columbia Catie Rawl compete for the title of Miss South Carolina 2023 can tune in to WACH Fox TV or visit www.miss-sc.org tomorrow evening beginning at 8 p.m..
