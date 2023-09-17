Reba McEntire will be featured in Stewart Farms' 23rd annual corn maze, with her face taking up 3.5 acres of this Enoree farm.
The maze is a part of a larger series, in which the themed maze is franchised by The MAiZE, a Utah based company that contracted with Reba McEntire's team for the Fall 2023 season.
Angie Broome explains that this contract is a part of a larger advertising technique to promote McEntire's new book coming out in October along with her Greatest Hits CD.
"There are 40 different mazes in our group that are affiliated with Reba McEntire for this fall," Broome explained. "(Her face is) about half of our 7-acre maze, so Reba's got about a three-and-a-half acre face."
There are two different corn mazes that make up the whole field, each one of similar difficulty. This allows maze-goers to have the option to take a break half way through if they desire.
During the last three weeks of the fall season, the farms will "spook" the maze as well, offering a festive activity for the Halloween season. This will be family-friendly as well but is not recommended for children under 6.
Tickets for the maze are $8 plus tax for those ages 6 and up and free for all ages 5 and under.
Additionally, the farm will be celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, so they will have many different prizes and giveaways throughout their 6-week fall season.
The season opens on Saturday, September 23 and runs through Sunday, October 29. They are open from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays, 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sundays. Gates close an hour before closing each day.
Stewart Farm guests can also enjoy wagon rides and UPIK pumpkins during their visit this season. Wagon rides are $5 plus tax per person and free for those 2 and under. Pumpkins are priced per pound at the farm.
