A former elementary school in Clinton is scheduled to undergo a three-quarters of the million dollars renovation to become, potentially, a community center for the North Bell Street area.
The Martha Dendy project is 1 of 16 Capital Projects Sales Tax projects approved by a majority of Laurens County voters in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election. The projects have been presented for updates before the County Council; and, on April 25, it was the turns for Martha Dendy and the Historic Courthouse to present updates.
Construction managers said the Martha Dendy building has been surveyed and studied, and the next step is clean-out and demolition. Electrical and plumbing has been stripped from the abandoned building, the council was told. After the building is stabilized, a community group will brainstorm ideas for the building, i.e. senior center, tutoring for students, gym for free play. It cost $335,000 to get the building “dried out,” the report said and the rest of $720,000 is for construction; the project includes $36,000 designated for design and permits.
Martha Dendy is a 13,000 sq ft building. The City of Clinton removed a pool and covered the hole from the site because it was deemed too expensive to renovate and maintain; now, the City Council is committed to building a new community pool at the Clinton Family YMCA with ARPA (covid-relief) funds.
Martha Dendy is a $756,000 project, according to the Jan. 5, 2021, Preliminary Implementation Plan for the CPST posted on the Laurens County website - breakdown: $36,000 for design and permitting and $720,000 for construction. It is the #10 project on the 16-project list.
Also, the new Public Library for Clinton project is out for bids. The #2 most important project on the 16-project list, the library is a $4.3 Million project to be constructed on West Pitts Street in Clinton.
The Historic Courthouse Phase 2 of 3 renovation is the #3 project on the list, coming in at $3.55 Million. It is one of the most visible projects, since Mashburn Construction has enveloped the building in a covering and scaffolding in downtown Laurens.
Asbestos abatement has been done, the county council was told, and there will be some additional abatement on the roof. Demolition has started on the two porticos; workers pull back the traffic cones to the security fence to allow for as much downtown parking as possible during Laurens’ events.
In other business, the Laurens County Council presented a certificate of appreciation to Johnny and Shenoa Cheeks for their investment in Laurens in turning the abandoned Armory into The Ballroom events venue; proclaimed April 9 - 15 Telecommunications Week; heard a request to build and staff a new EMS Station in the Waterloo community, to reduce response times from neighboring Cross Hill; and heard a request to speed up bridge construction in an area of Northern Laurens County.
County Administrator Thomas Higgs presented a certification for a CDBG grant for a new I-385 interchange at Hwy 101, near The Connexial Center industrial park; asked for authorization for the City of Laurens to use the county’s Central Square software (a memo of understanding); sought a MOU with Upper Savannah Council of Governments in workforce development, to start June 15; and outlined budget presentations with the General Budget, Fire Budget, and appropriation of Local Option Sales Tax money receiving first reading approval by title.
T he next regular meeting of the Laurens County Council will be May 9, 5:30 p.m. in the Voters & Veterans Center on Bolt Drive in Laurens.
