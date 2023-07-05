Congressman Jeff Duncan sent a letter to the White House ahead of President Biden’s visit to South Carolina asking the president to visit South Carolina’s Third District on Thursday to meet with those most affected by his administration’s policies.
Excerpts from the letter are below:
“The constituents of South Carolina’s Third District, as well as myself, would appreciate the opportunity to ask you directly why the administration continually infringes on our constitutional liberties, does not secure the southern border, fails to protect the innocence of children, absconds from its duty to put American interests first, obstructs unleashing domestic energy production and economic growth, and refuses to curb inflationary spending,” Congressman Duncan wrote in the letter to President Biden.
“The small business owners, first responders, health care workers, veterans, seniors, and the struggling moms and dads of my District would appreciate the opportunity to relay to you how they are being crushed under the weight of your out-of-touch policies and out-of-control spending that fuel inflation and high energy costs. Given the fact that you spend most of your time vacationing in Delaware or meeting with Left-wing special interest groups in Washington, D.C., it would be beneficial for you to meet with South Carolinians to see how real Americans are impacted by your radical, America-last agenda.”
