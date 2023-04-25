If you have ever been curious about how life was in South Carolina during the Revolutionary War or you are just looking for a fun way to spend a weekend, then you need to come out to Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site on the weekend of April 29 and 30 for their annual Revolutionary War Encampment.
There will be reenactors portraying both Patriot and Loyalist militiamen, British Regular and Provincial soldiers, Continental soldiers, and civilians representing a variety of backgrounds. Throughout both days there will be several historic weapons demonstrations, militia musters for children, historic craft demonstrations, colonial music, Ranger-led activities, and sutlers selling goods to the public.
You will also be able to interact directly with all of the reenactors throughout the weekend, including asking questions about the Revolutionary War or what you see.
The Encampment will be on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 from 10:00 am-4:00 pm.
The price of admission is $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for children - age 15 and younger.
Please bring bottled water, and prepare for the weather as the event will go on rain or shine.
For more information please contact the park at mgmillsp@scprt.com, (864) 938-0100 or visit southcarolinaparks.com.
