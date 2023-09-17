Two days of music, food and fun will commence on Friday as the City of Clinton kicks off Rhythm on the Rails, their annual fall festival in downtown.
For Clinton Community Development Coordinator Dianne Wyatt, she is excited to see the Swingin Medallions.
“I feel like we're going to have a big crowd Friday night,” Wyatt said. “We’re going to have a great time and it’s great to have them."
Clinton will live up to the festival’s name with all the music on tap for his weekend. Along with the Swingin Medallions, there will be a Clinton’s Got Talent on Friday. On Saturday, there will be performances by the Silver Travis Band, the Rock and Roll Reunion and the Cliff Wheeler Band.
“I think when the community can get together for a common goal, to enjoy life a little bit. We've got a full day of music, fun, food and a lot of things everyone's going to enjoy,” Wyatt said.
“The weather is getting cooler now, people can come out and enjoy the fresh air. They can see their neighbors and talk to each other rather than by the phone. I think it's a good thing for the community,” Wyatt said.
Road closures will include:
- Broad St. from Florida St. to the Railroad Tracks
- East Pitts St. and West Pitts St. to Elizabeth St.
- West Main St to Elizabeth St
- East Main St to Clay St
- Musgrove St to Enterprise St
The parking lot on East Main St, parking lot on West Main St and the parking lot on North Broad St will also be closed during this time.
“The kids can enjoy the rides, we're going to have some great food, variety of prizes and everybody can come get together,” Wyatt said.
At the festival, there will be games with prizes and food. All rides will be free to children. CNNGA partnered with the festival to make the free rides possible. USC Union – Laurens location, the City of Clinton and Laurens County are some of the sponsors for this weekend’s events.
Clinton’s Got Talent starts at 6 p.m. at the Depot. The Swingin Medallions performs at 8 p.m. at the Main Stage. On Saturday, the day starts early at 11 a.m. with a Wildlife Geeks Adventure Presentation. The music concert starts at 2 p.m. at the Main Stage with The Silver Travis Band. The Rock and Roll Reunion set starts at 5 p.m. and the Cliff Wheeler Band starts at 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.