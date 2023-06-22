The City of Laurens Fire Department will celebrate their one year anniversary with Chief Neil Roberts on June 30. Chief Roberts was promoted to this position after over 20 years of experience with the department and has made many improvements for the department.
This past year under Chief Roberts' leadership has produced much growth for the fire department, including having six new hires, buying a new ladder truck, increasing salaries, buying an off-road vehicle for events and emergencies, getting several air-packs and other firefighting gear and establishing an automatic aid agreement with the Clinton Fire Department.
The department had already established an automatic aid agreement with the Laurens County Fire Department under former Chief Bill Hughes' leadership, in which the two departments agreed to assist each other in the event of any large structure fires. Expanding the agreement to the Clinton Fire Department will help to add another layer of safety for the City of Laurens.
Chief Roberts and the rest of the department were also able to assist Laurens District 55 High School with their first firefighting course during this past year, in which the City of Laurens Fire Department offered up some of their space as training space for the program and assisted with the curriculum. This year alone, the program saw around six graduates. One of the graduates came back as a volunteer firefighter for the City of Laurens Fire Department, where they were able to see a direct community impact.
The station is also set to begin renovation in July, and Roberts says that these projects and accomplishments, while occurring under his leadership, were largely because of the collective efforts of the entire department as well as the "roads that were paved" by former Chief Hughes.
Furthermore, the biggest challenge that Chief Roberts has faced in his first year as Fire Chief was adapting to the currently changing world of fire services.
Chief Roberts explains that, because of retirement and the increasing difficulties in becoming a certified volunteer firefighter, the department is no longer able to depend on the labor of volunteer firefighters and is having to look into switching from paid and volunteer firefighters to primarily full-time, paid firefighters. This has proven to be challenging for the department because of the funding issues that accompany such a switch.
Even with this challenge and others along the way, Chief Roberts describes this year as being a successful start to his journey as Fire Chief. He says that the community welcomed him with open arms when he first started in the position and has welcomed him just the same ever since.
"I had support from my guys and the community as well," Chief Roberts says. "Even in just the first month, going in and out of our local businesses...people would recognize me and congratulate me on my new position."
This support has remained consistent especially in the form of fundraising efforts in which several people from the community would support the department in numerous ways.
For the next several years, Chief Roberts has outlined three main goals for improvement: maintain ISO Class 1 rating, hire more full time firefighters, and "provide the best service (they) can for our citizens."
"The goal is not to be perfect but to keep building forward," Chief Roberts says.
