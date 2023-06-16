Roper Mountain Science Center makes its first Summer Reading appearance on June 22 at both the Laurens and Clinton libraries.
It’s a Breeze teaches how air pressure affects our everyday life through fun interactive experiments. Explore the air, even though we cannot see it.
This program starts at 10am in Laurens and at 2pm in Clinton and is for children, ages 3-10.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Youth Services at 864-681-7323 x221.
