Incumbent Nathan Senn outlasted challenger Randy Garrett in a runoff election for Laurens Mayor on Tuesday night.
In unofficial totals, Senn received 663 votes to Garrett's 563 votes to secure the victory and four more years as mayor of Laurens.
Senn won Laurens 1, Laurens 2, Laurens 4, Laurens 5 and Laurens 6. Garrett won Laurens 3.
Out of 5,884 registered voters, 1,229 voters cast their ballot on Tuesday. Voter turnout for each precinct was:
Laurens 1 - 19.7%
Laurens 2 - 9.4%
Laurens 3 - 8.3%
Laurens 4 - 10.9%
Laurens 5 - 30.3%
Laurens 6 - 30.8%
Vote totals by precinct:
|Garrett
|Senn
|Laurens 1
|52
|90
|Laurens 2
|27
|28
|Laurens 3
|49
|38
|Laurens 4
|30
|35
|Laurens 5
|219
|271
|Laurens 6
|186
|201
|563
|663
