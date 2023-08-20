Laurens County will be on the lookout for an experienced administrator to run one of its most important public-service departments.
Dale Satterfield, a veteran of 32 years with Laurens CPW, then with the City of Clinton, starting in 2014, and then with Laurens County, starting in 2018, has announced his retirement. Council recognized him Monday night.
It was the council’s first meeting in a new once a month schedule (instead of second and fourth Tuesdays) and a new time, 6 p.m., at the council chambers at 105 Bolt Dr. In Laurens.
The council is meeting at the Voters & Veterans Center, designated as Hillcrest Complex East, while its former location, the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens, is undergoing a multi-million exterior renovation. Council Vice-Chairman Jeff Carroll said it is the council’s hope that the 6 p.m. meeting, instead of 5:30 p.m., will make the meetings more accessible for people getting off work to attend in person or watch on the county’s website.
Monday night, council met for about an hour in closed session to discuss a human resources matter related to public works, without voting any action.
Satterfield also served at times as the Interim Clinton City Manager during his time with that government, and as the Interim Laurens County Administrator, prior to the county hiring Thomas Higgs, who formerly was the Clinton City Manager.
According to the county’s website, this is what the Public Works Department does:
“The Laurens County Department of Public Works is a multi-function department that is considered the “hub” of various other county maintenance departments. Under the direction of the Public Works Director, the following Departments, with their respective Supervisors, work hand in hand towards many public services.
“Laurens County does not have an Engineering Department per say. All engineering and administrative assignments of complex natures are assigned to the Public Works Department. The Public Works Department is basically responsible for the preparation of technical specifications for public improvements and the inspection of work on public road construction projects. The Public Works Department also interprets county subdivision regulations and assists in the review of preliminary and final plans submitted by developers.”
During a brief open session, council heard comments about Durbin Road residential developments and continuing concerns about closed bridges in the northern, rural areas.
Council Member Kemp Younts said he alerted the building codes department about stakes on property, without required signage, in his Northern Laurens County district. He said the same developer had staked off property in Waterloo without required signage.
Residents in the northern area have expressed concerns for more than a year that not enough it done to notify property owners when large former farms and ranches are being converted into high density residential areas.
This portion of the county is experienced high growth spilling over from Simpsonville and Fountain Inn in Greenville County, and now from Woodruff in Spartanburg County as BMW is building a multi-million automotive electric batteries plant.
“We need to educate the developers and the public, too, if you see people cutting trees and bulldozing without signs tell somebody,” Younts said. “I would like to see council put something together to tell everybody, if you see something going on, put in a call to building codes.”
Carroll echoed the sentiment, saying council has tried to put into place sensible development and notification processes. “We hope people follow the ordinance but it doesn’t always happen. We need to work on ways to better communicate with each other.”
Also in old business, council gave final reading to an ordinance giving title to four properties in the Gray Court-Owings area originally designated for potential economic development projects, to the Laurens County Development Corporation.
