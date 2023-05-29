Shannon Quattlebaum has been a decorator and stager in the Simpsonville area since 2015, owning the company Cozy Q Home that gets homes ready to photograph for sales posts. Her most recent endeavor is the Savvy Chic store located in the heart of Laurens.
Partnering well with her passion for decorating homes, Savvy Chic will sell unique home decor pieces, including flipped furniture and handmade decor items. Her husband specializes in handmade cutting boards, and she has a friend who has expressed interest in selling the hand towels with comical sayings, to name a few examples.
Quattlebaum does most of the work concerning the flipped furniture herself and does so by taking thrifted pieces that she finds and giving them a new look through painting, staining, replacing hardware, etc.
She desires for everything in the store to be unique to its owner and 100% original. She has described the store as "whimsical," explaining that there is something in the store for everyone.
Because of its uniqueness and the type of product she will be selling, Quattlebaum has priced everything by considering what she would be willing to pay for the item. In the case of furniture, this is based on how much she paid for the piece as well as how much work she had to put into it. She explains that this will hopefully make it affordable for people in the area.
"You can still have great style, items and decor without having to spend a ton of money on it," Quattlebaum said. "That's where I'm coming from as a designer, and I want to bring that through with the store as well. Furniture will be the most expensive item I have, but I am hoping (the store) will be on the more affordable side."
The store hosted its grand opening on May 27 and will be open every Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Quattlebaum expressed that this is just the starting hours though and that she will adjust the hours based on when she believes people will want to shop the most.
"I am super exited to be there and see everyone, hopefully getting some regulars," Quattlebaum said. "I can't wait to be a part of the community (in Laurens)."
The store is located at 111 W. Public Square in Laurens.
