The South Carolina Department of Public Safety strives to meet and maintain the standards set forth by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). Part of meeting those standards is offering the public an opportunity to provide feedback about the agency.
From now until July 26, the general public can provide feedback about SCDPS, or any of its law enforcement divisions (South Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina State Transport Police, and South Carolina Bureau of Protective Services) via the CALEA Public Portal here: http://cimrs2.calea.org/307.
Public comments can be in the form of commendations/praise or concerns. Additionally, all comments should be directed to the CALEA portal; comments posted on SCDPS social media platforms or sent to any DPS inbox cannot be captured by the CALEA portal.
The purpose of the public comment period is to receive feedback regarding the agency's compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services, and overall accreditation status. The overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide the agency with information to support continuous improvement and foster their pursuit of professional excellence.
It's important to note that CALEA is not an investigatory body; subsequently, the public portal should not be used to submit information for those purposes. Additionally, there will be no response other than an acknowledgment of submissions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.