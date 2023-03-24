Recruiters from South Carolina’s public school districts hope to fill their known and anticipated teacher vacancies at this year’s South Carolina Teacher Expo.
The 2023 Virtual Teacher Expo, a two-day online teacher job fair, sponsored by the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement (CERRA), will be held on Tuesday, March 28, and Wednesday, March 29, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a.m. EST both days.
The Teacher Expo attracts job seekers from across the nation and allows them to network with recruiters from South Carolina’s public school districts. The recruiters look for outstanding candidates to fill teaching vacancies in all subject areas and grade levels.
The Expo is one part of a continuum of programs and services offered by CERRA designed to improve teacher recruitment, retention, and advancement in South Carolina. CERRA’s Supply and Demand Report, released in November 2022, found that there continues to be a teacher shortage in the state. According to the report, there was a 39% increase in teacher vacancies in South Carolina from the previous school year.
The report also states that 1 in 7 educators did not return to a teaching or service position in the same South Carolina Public School District. This has left many districts with vacancies that they hope to fill with quality candidates.
Certified teachers, recent graduates of teacher education programs, and individuals who have met admission criteria for an approved alternative certification program in South Carolina are encouraged to participate. Information regarding SC teaching licensure and alternative certification pathways will be available during the Expo as well.
For more details and registration information, visit https://www.cerra.org/sc-teacher-virtual-career-fair.html.
