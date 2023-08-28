The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) maintenance forces are loading trucks, sharpening blades and cleaning out storm drains among other tasks in preparation for anticipated severe weather from Tropical Storm Idalia in South Carolina.
Crews began preparing over the weekend and will continue throughout the week as Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to make landfall as a hurricane in Florida early Wednesday morning before tracking toward the South Carolina coast. SCDOT works closely with emergency management officials across the state to plan for impacts including the potential damage caused by high winds and flash flooding.
“There are no dress rehearsals for safety and preparedness in South Carolina,” said South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall, P.E. “Once we started tracking this storm, our maintenance forces began locating potential trouble areas that could be affected by strong winds, prepping equipment and establishing a plan to keep South Carolinians safe. SCDOT employees across the state are working hard ahead of the storm to prepare and we stand ready to respond to any impacts.”
Additional storm resources including real time travel information are available at scdot.org.
