Motorists in Laurens County will see additional enforcement this week as the SC Department of Public Safety continues its ACE (Area Coordinated Enforcement) to reduce collisions and fatalities in SC.
Areas of enforcement for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Laurens County include US-21, US-76, SC-14, SC-72, and SC-101.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will work with local law enforcement partners, focusing on all traffic violations with a special emphasis on DUI, speed, aggressive and distracted driving, which are common violations that lead to collisions and fatalities. The State Transport Police will also focus on Commercial Motor Vehicle violations in these areas
