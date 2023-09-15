The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will participate with other states across the country in the annual Child Passenger Safety Week September 17 – 23, 2023.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46% of all child safety seats are used incorrectly.
To improve that statistic, the national campaign serves to educate parents and caregivers about the importance of choosing the right car seat for their child’s age, height, and weight, as well as proper installation to ensure the safety of children while they are inside moving vehicles on the roadways.
“Children are our most precious cargo. Unfortunately, our troopers and officers too often see children who are not properly restrained or in the appropriate car seat, putting them in unnecessary danger in the event of a motor vehicle collision,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV. “We urge parents and caregivers to utilize the free resources that are available to them. Get your child’s car seat checked with a certified Child Passenger Safety technician so you can have peace of mind as you travel.”
According to the SC Child Passenger Safety Law:
• Infants under 2 years old must be secured in a rear-facing car seat until the child exceeds the height or weight limit allowed by the manufacturer of the car seat before moving to a forward-facing car seat.
• A child at least age 2 or under 2 years of age, who has outgrown the manufacturer’s height or weight limits for a rear-facing car seat, must be secured in a forward-facing car seat in a rear seat of the vehicle until the child exceeds the highest height or weight requirements of the forward-facing car seat.
• Children who are at least 4 years old who have outgrown a forward-facing seat may be moved to a booster seat until they meet the height and fit requirements for an adult safety belt.
• A child at least age 8, or at least 57 inches tall, may be restrained by an adult safety belt if the child can be secured properly by an adult safety seat belt.
The safest place for all children is in the back seat.
Car seats and booster seats should be registered with the seat manufacturer for important safety updates or recalls that may occur. Parents and caregivers can view more information on car seat safety and locate a certified technician at www.nhtsa.gov/carseat, or at the SCDPS website, https://scdps.sc.gov/buckleupsc/safety_seat_law.
