The drivers of two vehicles died on Tuesday night after colliding on SC 101 at Lakeview Drive, approximately four miles north of Gray Court, according to LcPL Brittany Glover of the SC Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:49pm.
According to Glover, the driver of a 2006 Ford Mustang and the driver of a 2020 Nissan Rogue were both traveling in the same lane on SC 101. The Ford Mustang was traveling north on SC 101 and the Nissan Rogue was traveling south on SC 101 in the northbound lane, said Glover.
The driver of the Mustang attempted to avoid the Nissan Rogue, crossed left of the center line, traveled back into the southbound lane and collided with the Nissan Rogue, said Glover.
Both victims died at the scene, according to Glover.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the driver of the Mustang as Michael K. Brown Sr., a 68-year-old male from Gray Court. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the driver of the Nissan Rouge as 49-year-old male, Joseph Mitchel Barbrey from Gray Court.
