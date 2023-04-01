One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Laurens County around 5am on Saturday morning, according to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller.
The incident occurred on Kimbark Lane, near Wheatley Way, approximately three miles south of Fountain Inn.
The deceased was the sole occupant in a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling east on Kimbark Lane. According to Miller, the driver ran off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox, a transformer and trees.
The identity of the victim has not been released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.