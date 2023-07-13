South Carolina’s largest pet adoption event, Pick Me! SC, begins on Friday, July 14 and runs through Sunday, July 23.
Adoptions fess will be waived at the Laurens County Sheriff's Office Animal Shelter during Pick Me SC! All adoptions include microchipping, vaccinations, spay/neuter, and preventative meds for heartworm/flea/ticks.
Visit https://24petconnect.com/ then enter "29360" for the zip code to see all of the available four-legged friends. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter is currently at double maximum capacity.
Special hours for this adoption event are:
Monday-Friday from noon-5pm
Saturday from 9am-2pm
Sunday from 2pm-4pm
Other times are also available by appointment.
