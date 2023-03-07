After unofficial municipal election results were tallied on Tuesday night for Laurens mayor, incumbent Nathan Senn and Randy Garrett will face off in a runoff on Tuesday, March 21.
Senn led the way with 565 votes, followed by Garrett with 474 votes and Sullivan with 370 votes. Senn received 40.04 percent and Garrett received 33.59 percent.
To win the election, a candidate had to receive 50 percent of the vote plus one vote to avoid a runoff.
Senn won early voting, Laurens 5 and Laurens 6. Garrett won absentee. Sullivan won failsafe, Laurens 3, Laurens 1, Laurens 2 and Laurens 4.
In the other contested Laurens City Council race for District 6, incumbent Johnnie Bolt defeated Jeremy Hudson 244-109.
|Garrett
|Senn
|Sullivan
|Absentee
|4
|2
|0
|Failsafe
|0
|0
|1
|Early Voting
|112
|165
|87
|Laurens 1
|35
|51
|63
|Laurens 2
|7
|14
|48
|Laurens 3
|36
|25
|47
|Laurens 4
|19
|19
|64
|Laurens 5
|152
|179
|39
|Laurens 6
|109
|110
|21
|Bolt
|Hudson
|Absentee
|0
|0
|Failsafe
|0
|0
|Early Voting
|86
|27
|Laurens 1
|14
|7
|Laurens 2
|1
|0
|Laurens 5
|39
|9
|Laurens 6
|104
|66
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.