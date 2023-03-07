mural.jpg

After unofficial municipal election results were tallied on Tuesday night for Laurens mayor, incumbent Nathan Senn and Randy Garrett will face off in a runoff on Tuesday, March 21.

Senn led the way with 565 votes, followed by Garrett with 474 votes and Sullivan with 370 votes. Senn received 40.04 percent and Garrett received 33.59 percent. 

To win the election, a candidate had to receive 50 percent of the vote plus one vote to avoid a runoff.

Senn won early voting, Laurens 5 and Laurens 6. Garrett won absentee. Sullivan won failsafe, Laurens 3, Laurens 1, Laurens 2 and Laurens 4.

In the other contested Laurens City Council race for District 6, incumbent Johnnie Bolt defeated Jeremy Hudson 244-109. 

 GarrettSennSullivan
Absentee420
Failsafe001
Early Voting11216587
Laurens 1355163
Laurens 271448
Laurens 3362547
Laurens 4191964
Laurens 515217939
Laurens 610911021
 BoltHudson
Absentee00
Failsafe00
Early Voting8627
Laurens 1147
Laurens 210
Laurens 5399
Laurens 610466