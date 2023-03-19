Incumbent Nathan Senn and challenger Randy Garrett will square off on Tuesday in a runoff election to see who will serve as the mayor of Laurens for the next four years.
Polls will open from 7am to 7pm at the following locations:
Laurens 1 – Springfield Baptist Church
Laurens 2 – CPW Training Center
Laurens 3 – The Ridge at Laurens
Laurens 4 – Evening Light Church of God
Laurens 5 – Laurens County Library
Laurens 6 – Laurens Elementary School
In the municipal election on March 7, Senn led the way with 565 votes, followed by Garrett with 474 votes and Alicia Sullivan with 370 votes. Senn received 40.04 percent and Garrett received 33.59 percent.
To win the election and avoid a runoff, a candidate had to receive 50 percent of the vote plus one vote.
Senn won early voting, Laurens 5 and Laurens 6. Garrett won absentee. Sullivan won Laurens 1, Laurens 2, Laurens 3 and Laurens 4.
