Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Old Milton Road that occurred around 3:45pm on Monday afternoon, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
A 2012 Toyota sedan was traveling east on Old Milton Road when they ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, said Bolt.
There were two occupants in the vehicle and both are deceased, said Bolt.
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Bailey Williamson identified the driver as Jihan Cunningham, a 41-year-old male from Clinton, and the passenger as Linda Cunningham, a 68-year-old female from Laurens.
This incident is under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.