The 2023 Laurens Juneteenth Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 17 on the historic Laurens Square.
The craft market opens at 10am, followed by the keynote speaker at 1pm at the Laurens County Museum and entertainment from 3pm-9pm.
This year's festivities promise to be an unforgettable experience, filled with captivating performances, enlightening speakers, and joyous family activities.
Get ready to be enthralled by the award-winning storyteller, Darion McCloud, whose enchanting narratives will transport you to another world. Prepare to laugh until your sides hurt as Tray "Diddy" Evans takes the stage, showcasing his comedic brilliance and infectious energy.
Taking the stage and performing for the children in the Splash Pad area are several choirs from all over the upstate.
Immerse yourself in the pulsating rhythms and mesmerizing movements of the authentic West African drumming and dance performance by Libation. Their powerful display of artistry and tradition will leave you in awe and inspire a deeper appreciation for cultural heritage.
The highlight of the event will be the electrifying performance by David E & the Band LEVELZ, an ensemble renowned for their soulful tunes and captivating stage presence. Let the music move you as they deliver a memorable, high-energy set that will have you dancing the night away.
In addition to the captivating performances, this celebration will host esteemed speakers who will shed light on significant aspects of African American history and culture. Come to the Laurens County Museum at 1:00 pm for a thought-provoking speaking engagement by Dr. Walter Curry Jr, the visionary founder of Renaissance Publishing.
Dr. Kevin Witherspoon, esteemed Professor of History at Lander University, will engage with the children at the splash pad area, as well as deliver an address on the main stage. His expertise and passion for history will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact and inspire a thirst for knowledge.
Food will be available throughout the event along with shaved ice treats, perfect for all ages.
This event is designed with families in mind, ensuring that everyone can partake in the festivities. From engaging activities for children to opportunities for bonding and laughter, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
