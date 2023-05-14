Laurens County Public Library will host an intriguing book event of local interest about “Sorry Men in Southern Literature” on Thursday, May 18.
The program is about 21 original short stories written by the late Rebecca Browder, who was born in Laurens and grew up in Clinton. Former Alabama Congressman Glen Browder (a Presbyterian College alumnus) will speak on behalf of his late wife.
The program—scheduled for 6:00-7:00 pm—is co-sponsored by Laurens County Safe Home, a non-profit agency that serves victims of domestic violence in Abbeville, Laurens, and Saluda Counties.
“Sorry Men” is a work of creative nonfiction based on real people whom the late writer met, interviewed, or studied over the years, with about half of those tales situated in Laurens County and South Carolina. Of course, the names and storylines have been anonymized in the book, but this event should be especially interesting to readers of southern literature, fans of southern history, and anyone whose families worked in the textile mills or lived in the mill villages of Laurens County.
Rebecca Browder grew up in a family of millworkers in the Watts and Lydia Mill villages and she went on to enjoy an exciting and accomplished life. As her biographical blurb on the back cover states, she had “the uncanny gift of seeing people’s true nature, which she brandishes beautifully in a collection of short stories about sorry men, foolish women, and lost children.”
The author wrote that she had always been curious about sorry men in southern literary classics because they provided interesting reading and serious reflection about life.
“I would like for this collection to be more than entertaining," said Browder. "I want to tell cogent stories about sorry men, and honest and empathetic stories about the women and children who share the sorry man’s life.”
One prominent reviewer has written that “there is a rich vein of hilarious Southern gothic stories, written with a wicked sense of humor reminiscent of Flannery O’Connor, about scheming men and women, flirting dangerously with their criminal selves.” Another reviewer said, “God-fearing and mean duke it out in these darkly humorous stories about life in the South, where existence is so raw, you can literally see the hand of fate reach into it and deliver its own surprises.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.