Computers, clothes, school supplies, and a variety of other school-year essentials can be purchased free of Sales Tax during South Carolina's annual 72-hour Tax Free Weekend that runs Friday, August 4 at 12:00 a.m. through Sunday, August 6 at 11:59 p.m.
Eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state's 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes during Tax Free Weekend, often called the Sales Tax Holiday.
"With the increased cost of inflation, this year's Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during Tax Free Weekend, particularly on back-to-school essentials," said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.
Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.
Items that are not exempt from Sales Tax during Tax Free Weekend include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture.
For a detailed list of tax-free items, shopping lists, and FAQs, visit dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.
Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during Tax Free Weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.