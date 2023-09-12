Clinton High School Library Media Specialist Michelle Spires stepped down as the president of the South Carolina Association of School Librarians (SCASL) on Sep. 9.
The speculations on her resignation were tied to South Carolina’s Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. The superintendent recently ended relationships with the SCASL due to her negatively viewing the association’s stance on censorship, as political.
That is not the case though, being that Spires departure was driven by personal reasons and family obligations, according to an email sent out by her.
“While the decision to step down as President of SCASL has not been easy, it is a decision that I have made to put the well-being of my family and myself first,” Spire said.
Weaver’s announcement of separation comes after the SCASL sent a letter to the South Carolina Board of Education about the issue of banning books in school. Weaver responded to it by stating that she wishes the association “cease the use of hyperbolic rhetoric”.
“When SCASL labels those efforts as bans, censorship, or a violation of educators’ intellectual freedom, the result is a more hostile environment which does not serve the needs of students,” Weaver said.
This statement followed that of stating her views on the parents of South Carolina, “Parents are entirely justified in seeking to ensure educational materials presented to their children are age-appropriate and aligned with the overall purpose of South Carolina’s instructional program and standards,” Weaver said.
Despite all, Spires states she is still in support of SCASL.
“I am still committed to the work that SCASL does and will continue to support the organization and its members; however, I am unable to fulfill the role that is needed as the leader of the organization,” Spires said.
“It’s through these relationships and opportunities that I hope all librarians will continue to support the professional organization that focuses solely on school librarians. South Carolina has phenomenal librarians across the state who are committed to the needs of their students,” Spires said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.