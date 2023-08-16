Squealin’ on the Square will return to downtown Laurens for another weekend of food, music and family-friendly fun on October 6 and 7. Squealin’ on the Square is presented by PRTC.
Main Street Laurens recently announced that due to construction on the historic courthouse, the setup for Squealin’ on the Square will be expanded with more vendors located on the Laurens Street side of the square.
The schedule of events has not been released yet but applications for vendors are now being accepted. Click here to view the vendor registration form.
