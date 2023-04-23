The new license plate reading cameras have already paid off for the Laurens Police Dept.
On Friday night, LPD officers located a stolen car that led to the pursuit and apprehension of a suspect. While in custody at the Laurens County Hospital, the suspect assaulted an officer and fled the scene on foot.
The Laurens Police Department, with the assistance of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton PD and SLED conducted a manhunt. The SLED Tracking team and LPD officers tracked the suspect over 8.5 miles. SLED’s aviation unit also assisted with a helicopter.
After a 6-hour manhunt, the suspect was apprehended following a foot pursuit and brief altercation. The suspect had active felony warrants and was in a stolen vehicle.
Charles Howard, also known as Caleb Howard, 25, was charged with: General sessions bench warrants for Failure to stop for blue lights, Driving under Suspension (DUS), Grand larceny more than $2,000 less than $10,000, Failure to stop for blue lights-2nd or subsequent offense, Reckless driving, Possession of stolen goods (vehicle), Unlawful escape and Resisting arrest with assault on a police officer.
Howard is currently being held in the Johnson Detention Center awaiting bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.