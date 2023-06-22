Melford Strange was famous in Laurens for making sandwiches with great spreads. Melford owned the Eastside Sandwich Shop and Strange Vending Company. He would sell sandwiches at these two locations either fresh or packaged
He got started in this business in the 1940s, when he moved from Tennessee to Laurens as a part of a textile baseball team. Being on this type of baseball team, Melford was required to work in the textile mills in some fashion. Melford decided that his work would be sandwiches; he would be in charge of the "dope wagon" in which workers could purchase various items off of his cart without having to step away from their work. One of these item choices was a sandwich made from his homemade spreads.
The spreads on this cart included pimento cheese, chicken salad, ham salad, deviled egg, corned beef and ham salad and cabbage. After experiencing an injury that took him out of the textile mill, Melford decided to switch gears and run the wholesale sandwich shop and distribute to local vending machines.
This business ran for several years; Melford even worked alongside his son, Wayne. This continued until Melford died in 1983 and Wayne sold the business in 1987. Wayne's son, Matt, recently realized that, although his father sold the business, he did not sell Melford's recipes; Matt is the only person living who still has these recipes.
Over the years, several of his Laurens friends have asked him to make batches of the classic spreads for their events, trips, etc. Because of this, Matt always had some idea that he would like to turn the recipes into a type of business in which he could provide the same classic spreads to the Laurens community that his grandfather used to.
From this idea was born the company Melford's Classics. Matt says that his mission in this endeavor is solely to bring back the original flavors that his grandfather used to make. He uses high-end ingredients and makes the spreads in an old-fashioned way, much like his grandfather did.
"I keep it original," says Matt Strange, owner of Melford's Classics. "There's a flavor to every 'original' out there, and I think there's too many options. I want to keep it just the way (my grandfather) intended it."
Right now, the only spread available for wholesale is pimento cheese. Because of the different licensing procedures for meat and poultry, the meat-based spreads are currently only sold direct to consumer. He expects to be able to sell the meat-based spreads wholesale in a couple of months.
All of the spreads are produced in a commissary shared kitchen in Laurens County. The spreads are then packaged on site by Matt himself. Matt says that he takes pride in knowing that he is doing each step of the process for his product, ensuring that there are no issues with packaging companies using wax or diluting his product.
Doing sign work as his current full-time career, Matt also says that he put a lot of effort into the company's logo and packaging as well. The logo is a photo of his grandfather, Melford, and the color of the packaging is dependent on the type of spread being purchased. In fact, this color coordination mimics the color coordinating that his grandfather used at his sandwich shop to decipher the types of sandwiches.
Currently, the spreads are priced at $6 for a 12 oz. container and $4-5 for an 8 oz. container. Those interested in purchasing the spreads can find the business on Facebook as "It's Melford's Classics."
In the future, Matt hopes for Melford's Classics to be produced in its own commercial kitchen in Laurens and found regionally in local grocery stores or small chains, such as Ingles and Piggly Wiggly. His ultimate goal, though, is to ensure that his grandfather's legacy lives on through these spreads and that he stays true to the Melford image.
